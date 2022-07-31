CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

