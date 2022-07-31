CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $6.61. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 2,371,489 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $712.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $40,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,621 shares of company stock worth $1,600,908. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

