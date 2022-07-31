CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

