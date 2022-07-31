Cubiex (CBIX) Trading Up 15% This Week

Cubiex (CBIX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $58,379.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com.
Cubiex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.