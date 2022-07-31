Cubiex Power Market Capitalization Achieves $2,709.70 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $2,709.70 and approximately $83.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.
Cubiex Power Coin Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.