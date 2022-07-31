Curio One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Curio has a market cap of $98,632.80 and $3.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curio has traded up 134.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.10 or 0.99768652 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003985 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00131349 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033008 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio (CUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,167 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.