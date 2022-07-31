Curtis Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.79 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.