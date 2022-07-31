Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

