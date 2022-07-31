Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

