Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.1% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

