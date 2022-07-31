CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.04

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.04 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.80 ($0.15). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 409,898 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £30.25 million and a P/E ratio of -15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.99.

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Sweden, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

