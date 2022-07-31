Cyclub Market Capitalization Hits $8.70 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $417,050.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00612815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034957 BTC.
Cyclub Coin Profile
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
