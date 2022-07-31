Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance
Shares of DNPLY opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.
About Dai Nippon Printing
