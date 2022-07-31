Daiwa Capital Markets Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $35.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by Daiwa Capital Markets to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.35.

General Motors stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

