Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $291.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

