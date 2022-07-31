Daniels&Tansey LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

