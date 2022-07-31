Daniels&Tansey LLP Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Daniels&Tansey LLP cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 0.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 513,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 374,591 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

