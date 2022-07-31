Daniels&Tansey LLP Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,218,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $414.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.33. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.