Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,713,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Danone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Danone stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Danone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DANOY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Danone from €58.00 ($59.18) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.