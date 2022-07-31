DAOventures Reaches Market Cap of $173,096.90 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $173,096.90 and $524.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008639 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001922 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

