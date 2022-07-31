Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.
Daseke Price Performance
Daseke stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.88. Daseke has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.45 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
About Daseke
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
