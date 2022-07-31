Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Daseke stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.88. Daseke has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.45 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Daseke by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daseke by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

