Davis R M Inc. Buys 4,366 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

