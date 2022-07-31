Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $65,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

QCOM opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

