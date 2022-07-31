Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

