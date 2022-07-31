Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

