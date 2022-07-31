Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,651 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $23,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerner Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.