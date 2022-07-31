Davis R M Inc. Sells 465,689 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,689 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,050,000 after buying an additional 3,229,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,062,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 897,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.27 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

