Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $68.84 million and $2.15 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003893 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

