DDKoin Achieves Market Cap of $165,030.55 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $165,030.55 and $657.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007656 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005824 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004101 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.