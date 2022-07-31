Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Decibel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 22,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,929. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $115.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -2.16.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 801,010 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

