Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $313.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.64.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.