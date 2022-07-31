Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLCAW. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 261.1% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 921,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 262,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246,898 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 241.7% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Stock Down 22.1 %

DLCAW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 5,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

