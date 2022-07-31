Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $29.74 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $974,644.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

