Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $29.74 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $974,644.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00607854 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037642 BTC.
Deeper Network Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Deeper Network Coin Trading
