DeHive Trading 22.2% Higher This Week (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. DeHive has a total market cap of $730,046.09 and $184,143.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.
DeHive Coin Profile
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
Buying and Selling DeHive
Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.