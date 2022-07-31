DeHive Trading 22.2% Higher This Week (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. DeHive has a total market cap of $730,046.09 and $184,143.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00598983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037928 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.