Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €750.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($688.78) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($796.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

EPA:MC opened at €675.00 ($688.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €590.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €623.94. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

