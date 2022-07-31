Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,036,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

