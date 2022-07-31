Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.
MaxLinear Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $77.89.
Institutional Trading of MaxLinear
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $23,507,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,036,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
