Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $13.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.3 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 7.47. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,108 shares of company stock worth $9,966,135 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.