Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target to $13.00

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.3 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 7.47. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,108 shares of company stock worth $9,966,135 in the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.