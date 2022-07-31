Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $259.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their previous price target of $263.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.19.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.65.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.