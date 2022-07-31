Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €170.50 ($173.98) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($173.01). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €158.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €158.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.