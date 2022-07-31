DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. DexCom updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.08 on Friday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.