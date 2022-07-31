DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $110.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.39.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.08 on Friday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.