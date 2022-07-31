DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. 9,906,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,679. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in DexCom by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

