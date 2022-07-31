DEXTools (DEXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,810.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $109,810.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,882.74 or 1.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00130860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,273,344 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

