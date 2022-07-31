DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.