DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DHB Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DHBC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,343. DHB Capital has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHB Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DHB Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHB Capital by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DHB Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 411,304 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of DHB Capital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 257,818 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

