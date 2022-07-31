dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $541,594.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,805.56 or 0.99996013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00131362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,324,936 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

