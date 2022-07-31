DIA Trading Up 7% This Week (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $37.30 million and $5.45 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.87 or 1.00071126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00130556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 80,575,573 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIA is diadata.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

