DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00214692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00508988 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000310 BTC.

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

