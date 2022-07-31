Digitex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,620.00 (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $27,788.79 and $40,620.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,732.11 or 1.00035221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

