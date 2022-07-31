Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

NYSE D opened at $81.98 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

